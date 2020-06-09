Ralf Brandstätter, who joined the Volkswagen Group in 1993, has held different high level roles within the Group, the latest being Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand since August 1, 2018 Image Credit: Supplied

The Volkswagen Group has appointed Ralf Brandstätter as the new CEO of the core brand. Currently COO of the brand, Brandstätter will assume the new role starting from July 1, 2020. The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Dr. Herbert Diess, who had previously been responsible for both the Group and the brand, will now focus on the overall Group.

Volkswagen said in a statement that the objective for this rearrangement of duties is a stronger focus on the tasks at the top level of the Group and the brand in the current transformation phase of the automotive industry.

“Ralf Brandstätter is one of the company’s most experienced managers. Over the past two years, he has already led Volkswagen successfully as COO and played a key role in shaping the transformation of the brand,” said the CEO of Volkswagen AG, Dr. Herbert Diess. “I am therefore very pleased that Ralf Brandstätter will be forging ahead with the development of the brand as CEO following the far-reaching strategic decisions of the past few years.”

After completing the first phase of the Transform 2025+ strategy, the German behemoth is now embarking on the next phase. The broad-based electric offensive aims to pave the way to zero-emission mobility for everyone. By 2025, VW aims to sell at least 1.5 million electric cars. In addition to electrification, the brand will also forge ahead with digitalisation over the coming years.

“For Volkswagen, the course towards the future has been set. On the basis of the Transform 2025+ strategy, the brand is developing into one of the leading providers of carbon-neutral mobility and is on the way to becoming a digital technology company. I would like to thank the entire Volkswagen team for their tremendous commitment. We will follow our path resolutely together,” says Ralf Brandstätter.