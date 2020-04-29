Video: Hyundai previews N-Line version of Elantra saloon

Hyundai has previewed its upcoming Elantra N Line saloon in a short video. The upgrade adds N brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra. Inspired by N brand, which Hyundai’s full blown performance arm, N Line trims add sporty design tweaks and modifications to the powertrain and chassis.

While the high performance N brand product portfolio offers everything from motorsport to base models, N Line trim level is being expanded to enable even more customers to experience the N upgrades.