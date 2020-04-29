Video: Hyundai previews N-Line version of Elantra saloon

Auto
Gold / Forex

Auto News

Video: Hyundai previews N-Line version of Elantra saloon

Hyundai has previewed its upcoming Elantra N Line saloon in a short video. The upgrade adds N brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra. Inspired by N brand, which Hyundai’s full blown performance arm, N Line trims add sporty design tweaks and modifications to the powertrain and chassis.

While the high performance N brand product portfolio offers everything from motorsport to base models, N Line trim level is being expanded to enable even more customers to experience the N upgrades.

Next Up

Earth Day: Hyundai teams up with K-pop band BTS

Hyundai’s 2020 Veloster N debuts with new eight-speed gearbox

COVID-19: Nissan wants you to sketch cars during lockdown!

Plane makes an emergency landing on a busy highway - drivers keep tailgating it!

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.