Truck and boat destroyed by train - man inches away from being taken out by flying wreckage

A passenger train destroyed a truck - and the boat it was carrying - after it had got stuck on the tracks and in Skien, Norway.

The accident occurred on April 29th and was caught on video with the frightening footage showing the train totally obliterate the boat that was being transported - and dragging the truck before coming to a halt.

Investigations are currently ongoing as to just how the truck had got trapped while trying to cross the tracks.

The impact was so severe that not only was the boat demolished - and the truck badly damaged - but the train could be seen bouncing violently off the tracks too.

There were four passengers and three personnel on the train and fortunately none of them were seriously injured while the two male occupants of the truck also managed to get out before the crash - but one of them was inches away from being taken out by the flying wreckage.