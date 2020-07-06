1 of 4
Kia’s Carnival has always been a solid choice in the MPV category. Although overshadowed by the Honda Odyssey in many markets, the Korean brand’s flagship minivan is arguably one of the best family vehicles out there. Now Kia has revealed first images of the new fourth generation Carnival, sold in some markets worldwide as the Kia Sedona.
Released in Korean specification, the new Carnival gets a sharper, more modern design while retaining the overall family resemblance to other Kia models. The signature ‘tiger face’ front fascia includes a reworked ‘tiger-nose’ grille with integrated headlamps.
The new Carnival features a shorter front overhang, with the base of the A-pillar moved backwards to create a longer bonnet. The longer wheelbase adds to the van’s appearance in profile while also freeing up more space in the cabin, of which no photos have been released yet.
Adding to the minivan’s bolder appearance is a character line that runs along its length, linking the front and rear lamps. The rear has also been redesigned with the taillamp cluster now extending the width of the vehicle above the rear licence plate. Kia says more details will be revealed closer to the start of sale in Korea in the third quarter of 2020.
