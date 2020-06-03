The dealership will give exclusive benefits and deals for frontline workers, including special discounts on a range of Hyundai models Image Credit: Supplied

Juma Al Majid Establishment, the exclusive distributor for Hyundai in UAE, has announced the launch of a campaign in support and appreciation of UAE medical sector workers. Dubbed ‘Thank you Heroes’, the campaign seeks to honour the efforts of doctors across the UAE in helping contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Thank You Heroes campaign is an appreciation for all the efforts that medical teams, personnel, and health sector workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, administrators, and technicians, are providing to the country. We aim to support and motivate these cadres as we recognise the role of moral support in facing challenges,” said Suliman Al Zaben, director of Hyundai UAE, Juma Al Majid Establishment.