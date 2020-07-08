1 of 4
Hyundai Motor Company has released a design rendering of the new Elantra N Line sport saloon along with other details of the new variant that will hit showrooms in several markets soon. The Elantra N Line gets a sportier stance than the regular saloon, complete with mesh grill, single twin exhausts, rear diffuser, side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Remember this is not a full-fledged ‘N’ car, so the elements are mostly cosmetic, with a few N Line badging sprinkled along the body and interior. The side mirrors, N Line window accents and side skirts are all finished in the gloss black, much like the ‘N’ cars.
“Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community.”
Hyundai expects the Elantra N Line to serve as an entry point for the N Brand, which is squarely aimed at performance enthusiasts, a new customer profile for Hyundai. These high performance models include the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models in select markets.
