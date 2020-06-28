GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, has won a $214.3 million production contract from the US Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal to build, field and sustain the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV). Designed to provide rapid ground mobility, the ISV is a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad throughout the battlefield. Light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, the ISV is also compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability.
The ISV is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 mid-size truck architecture and uses 90 per cent commercial off-the-shelf parts for its production. GM Defense days this will result in world class manufacturing efficiencies, ease of maintenance and the ability to use a well-established global supply chain. All ISV models will be equipped with an occupant and cargo superstructure powered by a 186-horsepower, 2.8-litre Duramax turbo-diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
“Winning this Army award is well-deserved recognition for the hard work and dedication of our GM Defense team and their production of a fantastic vehicle. We are confident the GMD ISV will meet and exceed all of our customers’ requirements,” said David Albritton, president of GM Defense. “It’s indeed an honor to leverage our parent company’s experience as one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers to design, build and deliver the best technologies available to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and our allies,” he added.