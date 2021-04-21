Earth Day: Hyundai and BTS come together in video

Hyundai Motor has revealed a video themed ‘For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait,’ featuring Korean pop music band BTS, to celebrate Earth Day, which falls on April 22. The video shows BTS members taking part in simple eco-friendly activities that can easily be incorporated into everyday routines, in an effort to encourage others to do the same. The Korean automaker’s says the video highlights its vision for a sustainable future.

This is Hyundai Motor’s second Earth Day video starring the popular band, the first of which was released last year, generating over 100 million views on YouTube. Hyundai Motor has collaborated with BTS on its global hydrogen campaign since last year to spread awareness on the importance of sustainable practices and the future of hydrogen as a source of clean energy under the slogan ‘Because of You.’

“Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to work together to spread the values of sustainability to the world,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor. “The MZ generation’s growing awareness of how their lifestyle choices and purchasing decisions are impacting the environment has led them to seek greener solutions for their daily needs.”

The video also shows BTS members travelling in the hydrogen fuel cell SUV, NEXO, a vehicle that emits only water and no pollutants.

Mr. Schemera added: “Hyundai Motor’s response to these environmental concerns is NEXO, a dedicated hydrogen fuel cell SUV. We want to make sustainable modes of transportation like NEXO more accessible to everyone while working alongside BTS to provide positive encouragement to customers around the world.”

The video concludes with Hyundai Motor’s message, ‘For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait, Because of You’, before ending as the lights are switched off by Spot, Boston Dynamics’ first commercial robot, which can help industrial firms meet sustainability goals through remote site monitoring and inspection.