Concession for customers who were not able to claim warranty due to closed workshops

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen Middle East is extending its new vehicle warranty by three months. Image Credit: Volkswagen

Volkswagen Middle East is extending the warranty period for new vehicles by three months, in line with the Global Warranty extension announced by Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

This applies to all vehicles with a three-year new vehicle warranty that expires between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. The prolongation is valid for three months after the expiry of the original new vehicle warranty.

“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous of our authorized workshops throughout the world remain closed. For many of our customers, it has therefore not been possible to make claims under their warranties in good time,” commented Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our customers an immediate, unbureaucratic solution with this three-month warranty prolongation,” he added on the global warranty extension.