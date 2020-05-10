Volkswagen Middle East is extending the warranty period for new vehicles by three months, in line with the Global Warranty extension announced by Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.
This applies to all vehicles with a three-year new vehicle warranty that expires between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. The prolongation is valid for three months after the expiry of the original new vehicle warranty.
“As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous of our authorized workshops throughout the world remain closed. For many of our customers, it has therefore not been possible to make claims under their warranties in good time,” commented Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales.
“We are pleased to be able to offer our customers an immediate, unbureaucratic solution with this three-month warranty prolongation,” he added on the global warranty extension.
This measure represents a voluntary, one-off concession to help customers in the exceptional situation caused by COVID-19. Warranties held with external partners will not be extended. Contact your local Volkswagen dealer for more information.