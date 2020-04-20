COVID-19: Nissan wants you to sketch cars during lockdown!

Nissan’s global design team aims to connect a worldwide community of artists through a social project that it has dubbed #DrawDrawDraw.

The Japanese carmaker is offering 23 newly created, downloadable colouring pages featuring its classic cars, current models and futuristic concepts. The pages have been created by Nissan designers from around the world over the last few weeks while staying home because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“To draw, draw, draw, in our world, is one of the best ways to close the gap between wonderful creative impulses in your head and making it a reality – especially as we face this global pandemic together,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's senior vice president for global design. “Our team of designers, worldwide, are using this time to breathe, to draw, to dream creatively. I know that some of their best work will come from the challenges that we're facing now. So we thought, 'Why not give everyone a chance to express themselves creatively and share it with those who will appreciate it?'"

Albaisa is launching this effort with a video from his home, and with input from his two young sons, showing what he is currently drawing and why. Designers from his team will post additional videos in coming weeks to talk about their design inspirations, what they are drawing, how they became car designers, and tips for those looking to break into the business.

Nissan is asking individuals to tag their drawings, from sidewalk art to napkin sketches to the downloaded colouring book pictures, with #drawdrawdraw.