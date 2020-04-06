Carmaker to support owners who may encounter difficulties in having vehicles serviced...

Kind gesture... In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyundai has extended new car warranties on vehicles with coverage soon to expire. Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai says it is extending new car warranties worldwide on vehicles with coverage soon to expire.

Dubbed Hyundai CARE, warranties ending between March 1 and May 30 this year will be extended to May 31 to cater for customers facing difficulties getting repairs because of various safety measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, the carmaker says there is scope for even further extensions depending on future circumstances.

The worldwide extension applies to more than 1.21 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries. The brand will be contacting affected customers with more details soon.

“We appreciate that many of our customers may have limited or no access to vehicle servicing during these extraordinary times,” executive vice president and head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company Wonhong Cho said.