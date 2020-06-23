Al Majid Motors, the exclusive distributor for Kia in the UAE, has joined a growing list of auto dealerships offering gestures of gratitude to the country’s frontline medical staff fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ‘Thank You’ programme includes attractive prices on new vehicles and discounts on parts and services for medical personnel, with a 40 per cent discount on spare parts for all maintenance work and 20 per cent discount on labour costs for all maintenance work.
“At Al Majid Motors, we would like to express our utmost appreciation and thanks to the medical staff who have been the custodians of our well-being over the past few months. The Thank You programme is our way of giving back to them for all they have done to ease their minds and budgets when it comes to maintaining their cars. Our trained engineers and technicians are on standby to assist them and are car parts centres are ready to welcome them,” says Mohammad Khader, President of Al Majid Motors.
For more information, medical personnel can visit any Kia showroom, call 800 KIAUAE (542823) or visit www.kia-uae.com.