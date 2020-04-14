The Blue Oval also saw a 21 per cent drop in vehicle sales compared to 2019

Ford expects to lose $600 million during the first quarter of this year due, in large part, to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied

Ford Motor Co has said that it expects to post a pre-tax loss of $600 million for the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak. This time last year, it had reported a $2.4 billion profit.

COVID-19 has forced its assembly plants in North America and Europe to temporarily close and the pandemic has resulted in a 21 per cent drop in vehicle sales compared to the same quarter last year.

The news also sent Ford's shares down by 5 per cent yesterday morning.

Ironically, just its joint ventures in China - where COVID-19 began - are currently producing vehicles. The virus has been receding there in recent weeks and the automaker said it is also working on a scenario for a phased restart of its plants from the second quarter.

While the Q1 loss will be tough to swallow, the company did attempt to prepare for the rough financial road it — and most other carmakers — are facing for much of the year.