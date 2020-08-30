With governments across the world moving forward with study and implementation of automated steering for vehicles, the subject of self-driving cars is being discussed more than ever before. However, a recent report shows there is substantial resistance to the adoption of autonomous technology. The study, titled ‘Driving the Future: Attitudes to Automation’ by survey firm 7th Sense Research sheds light on people’s attitudes to autonomous driving technology and how the public’s perception of transport has shifted over the last 12 months.
The report notes that in spite of the significant safety and environmental benefits to self-driving vehicles, the increasing levels of skepticism could point to many being put off buying or using vehicles that feature elements of autonomy.
Interestingly the survey does not show any continuous link between age and acceptance of autonomy, and that there’s even a “stubbornly alarmed segment” who are actually frightened of it. So does this mean rolling out autonomous vehicles on a wider scale is going to be near impossible? Not really. The results of the study also show that explaining benefits of autonomy has a clear impact on approval and acceptance, so carefully managed messaging and communication holds the key.
Published by automotive communication agency loop, this report is the second of three exclusive reports based on interviews with 3,000 UK transport users throughout June 2020. A follow-up to a study conducted in the same period last year, this new survey also provides key insights into the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on mobility, car ownership and the perception of transport going forward.