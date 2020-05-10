Customers can choose vehicles from the comfort of their sofas, with the move falling in line with the government's directive to stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan, Infiniti and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has launched a virtual sales experience that caters to customer needs amidst the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The innovative initiative, named “CLIX” (Connected Live Interactive Xperience), will allow customers to enjoy the convenience of a full interactive live showroom experience straight from the comfort of one's home.

The virtual sales experience gives customers key benefits and advantages like live video conferencing with sales consultants; live finance calculator; live product video; e-brochures; online payment and vehicle home delivery. Al Masaood Automobiles sales personnel can host an exclusive video conference and present customers with a virtual tour featuring the latest in the company's diverse portfolio of vehicles and related products.

The new service falls in line with the company's commitment towards adopting innovative and technology-driven solutions that can usher in the customer experience to a whole new level.

Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said, “We are always keen to provide our valuable customers with convenient solutions that meet their expectations. CLIX is an innovative initiative that reflects our commitment to develop hassle-free transactions and solutions that offer a world-class quality customer experience. The move also falls in line with the government’s directive to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With our interactive sales experience, customers will now be able to shop across our portfolio of vehicles, purchase it and have it delivered straight to their doorstep--without leaving their homes.”