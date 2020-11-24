McLaren Automotive has announced that their upcoming hybrid supercar will be called Artura. The new model, which draws from McLaren’s proven capabilities in engineering electrified powertrains, will go on sale in the first half of 2021.
Although McLaren has the P1TM hybrid hypercar from 2012 and the more recent Speedtail Hyper-GT in its range, the Artura is the marque’s first High-Performance Hybrid series production supercar.
“Every element of the Artura is all-new – from the platform architecture and every part of the High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, to the exterior body, interior and cutting-edge driver interface – but it draws on decades of McLaren experience in pioneering super-lightweight race and road car technologies to bring all of our expertise in electrification to the supercar class,” says Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.
The new Artura also marks the debut of an all-new compact twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, designed to combine with an electric motor in a new lightweight hybrid powertrain that retains the performance benefits of the brand’s larger capacity V8 engines but benefits from improved torque response at low engine speeds. The Artura can also run on electric power alone for everyday emission-free urban drives.
It is also the first car to be built on an all-new platform architecture optimised for electrification and designed and manufactured in the UK at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre.
Further details about the all-new McLaren Artura will be revealed over the coming months ahead of the launch.