Hyundai has announced the addition of an upscale Calligraphy trim to the 2021 Palisade SUV. The South Korean carmaker has also said that 2021 Palisade sees significant content repackaging to give buyers of all trim levels more comfort and convenience and to streamline trim selections.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Calligraphy trim adds an exclusive front grille fascia, special front and rear LED lighting signature, puddle lamps and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also includes HTRAC AWD with AWD Lock, Downhill Brake Control, and Snow Mode.
Out back, it gets special lighting signature, an ultra-wide LED centre high-mount stoplight, and HTRAC badging.
Inside, the Calligraphy trim gets quilted-leather door panels, microfiber-suede headliner, premium cargo sill protection plate, and perforated-leather steering wheel.
Among the general changes to the 20201 model, LED headlamps are now standard, while sunroof and LED map-interior lights have been added to the SEL model and above. Palisade trailer pre-wiring connector has been upgraded from a 4-pin to an enhanced 7-pin connector design.
Hyundai also says its surveys have found that half of Palisade buyers had never previously considered Hyundai, with more than 60 per cent of buyers representing conquest sales from a competitive brand. Out of this, 77 per cent of Palisade owners indicated improved perceptions of Hyundai from their ownership experience.
