The 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance - a highlight of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities - will be canceled this year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced. Image Credit: Supplied

The latest automotive event to be cancelled due to fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus is the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Monterey Car Week is a key attraction for thousands of well-heeled folk from around the world, many of which who display their pristine cars in their personal collections.

The show’s organizers have said that the 2020 show – which would have been the 70th edition - will not take place this summer.

“My heart goes out to all of the people who are involved in the Pebble Beach Concours, and who are impacted by this decision. Many of our entrants have been working on a special car for years, and this was to be their moment”, said Sandra Button, Concours Chairman.

“Some of our overseas entrants were nearing the point of putting their cars on boats and planes, and their own travel arrangements have long been made. The same is true for many of our international cadre of judges.”

Tickets for the show, which was expected to open its doors on August 16 and a highlight of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities, will now be made valid for next year’s event scheduled for August 15, 2021.

Having started back in 1950, the Concours - held at the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links with the rolling Pacific Ocean serving as the backdrop - is one of the top-ranking collector car competition in the world. Prior to this year, the event had been canceled once, in 1960, because of scheduling conflicts.