Wondering why the McLaren Senna GTR has such a large wing? Well, wonder no more...

The track-tuned McLaren Senna GTR is able to generate a whopping 1,000kg of downforce - but have you ever wondered how it achieves such a massive figure? The answer sticks out like a sore thumb… Yes, it’s thanks to its massive wing.

And now in a new video, the British car manufacturer reveals how via a series of aggressive new aerodynamic parts it got the GTR to stick to the road like glue at high speeds.

Along with the front splitter and canards, it’s the gigantic rear wing - made entirely from carbon fibre -that helps keep the fully-fledged track machine from taking off. And without it, the 814 horsepower, 800Nm of torque hypercar would be airborne. It is powered by the most extreme version of McLaren's 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8.

Hit ‘play’ in the video and watch McLaren Principal Designer Esteban Palazzo explain what he and his team did in more in detail…