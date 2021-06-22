Watch: ‘World’s most beautiful race’ coming to the UAE

The 1000 Miglia, or ‘Mille Miglia’ as it’s known, is considered the ‘Most Beautiful Race in the World’. – is coming to the Middle East for the first time ever, with the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 set to take place from December 5th to 9th, 2021. The event, which celebrates its 94th birthday this year, is coming to the UAE on the same week the country celebrates its 50th anniversary. Conceived by Giovanni Canestrini, Franco Mazzotti, Aymo Maggi and Renzo Castagneto on 2nd December 1926 (incidentally exactly 45 years before the UAE was born), as a speed race on open public roads, the 1000 Miglia takes place over a route of 1,600 kilometers (equal to 1000 miles) from Brescia to Rome and back.

From 1927 to 1957, prestigious brands including the likes of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes battled each other for the glory of the 1000 Miglia, with legendary drivers including Juan Manuel Fangio ,Tazio Nuvolari, Alberto Ascari and Stirling Moss behind the wheel. Since 1977, the 1000 Miglia has transformed into the most important regularity race in the world for historic cars. The Red Arrow, as it is fondly called, remains faithful to the original route crossing Italy and its exquisite local regions.

For the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021, three classes of vehicle may be accepted. A maximum of 100 participants from all over the world will take part in the event, with the event central hub for the event located in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

The three classes are:

1000 Miglia Era Class: this exclusive class for cars which took part – or completed the entry – in one of the editions held from 1927 to 1957. Registration in the Registro 1000 Miglia is compulsory.

Post 1000 Miglia Era Class: this class includes sports cars, grand touring and supercars built from 1958 to 1971 (the founding year of the UAE)

Supercar 1000 Miglia Travelling Collection Class: this class is dedicated to owners of the latest supercars and hypercars.

Over the course of five days, participants will cross all seven emirates. Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said : “As the backdrop to the most beautiful race in the world, the Mille Miglia, the Emirates provides an unforgettable experience. We at the Emirates Nation Brand Office are delighted to be working together with Octanium and Mille Miglia to ensure that, truly, we show the world that the impossible is possible.”

Martin Halder, CEO of Octanium Experiences, which is bringing the race here, said: “This event is the result of a three-year labor of love to bring the world’s finest classic motor race to the most exciting region in the world. With vintage cars side-by-side with the latest hypercars, we expect the participants to have a truly unparalleled experience. For the members of the public, the sight of these amazing machines will be a spectacular sight, the perfect birthday present to the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of its 50th birthday. And this is only the beginning – our target is not only establishing this event on an annual basis, but fuelling the passion for classic and collectors’ cars by offering an outstanding range of services and experiences to enjoy this passion as effortlessly as possible.”

The preliminary event route is as follows: