It's the first time a Forza game has launched on a platform not owned by Microsoft

Microsoft’s Forza Street, a free-to-play racing title from Forza creator Turn 10 Studios, is available now for iOS and Android after launching for Windows 10 last year. Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios

Forza is one of gaming's most acclaimed racing franchises, and now you can play it on your phone. Forza Street, a free-to-play street racing game has launched on both Android and iOS devices worldwide. What better way for would-be racers to pass some time while stuck at home?

The game is free to play and gamers can use their Xbox Live login to transfer game progress across multiple Windows. Whereas recent editions of Forza Horizon have been based in Australia and the UK, Forza Street is based in Miami, featuring a series of tracks and different challenges.

It carries forward the standard Forza formula of collecting, customizing, and racing cars and has been redesigned for the smartphone screen. Also, the game brings in a fair amount of opportunities to spend money on your car if you are into that.

“This all-new Forza experience lets you jump into the game for quick, under-a-minute races where you compete to unlock new cars and upgrade parts to grow your car collection,” Turn 10 Studio’s Andy Beaudoin said. “We are excited for iOS and Android players to jump into this free to play mobile experience designed to be played anytime, anywhere, and excite anyone who loves cars.”

There are a number of opportunities waiting for players like for example - if you play the game between now and June 5th, you will get a unique Ford GT. For those playing on a Samsung phone - download the game from the Galaxy Store and you will get a 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom paint job.