Participants are encouraged to let their imaginations and creativity run free even as they are homebound. Image Credit: Supplied

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is giving aspiring young designers a chance to bring their automotive dreams to life through a special ‘Young Designer Competition’. Aimed at providing parents and children with a welcome distraction during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the competition calls on aspiring designers up to the age of 16 to design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future. Participants are encouraged to let their imaginations and creativity run free even as they are homebound.

The competition is an extension of that which is run each year at the Rolls-Royce employees’ Family Day Celebration, held at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England. Rolls-Royce says it is opening up the competition to a worldwide audience to “stimulate design talent; inspire greatness; and provide a welcome distraction from self-isolation and social-distancing measures being adopted by many countries around the globe.”

The brand’s Design team who will select an overall winner will judge all entries. The winner will receive a rendered illustration of their as well as a chauffeur-driven journey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their first day back to school, with their best friend. Runners-up will receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Two additional prizes will be awarded to one lucky UK entrant: Travel to school in style in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce once the UK’s own Coronavirus countermeasures draw to an end, and a new Greenpower electric car kit will be donated to the recipients’ school, thereby enabling participation in the Greenpower Challenge – the leading motorsport competition for schools across Britain.