1 of 5
Looks like legendary blues guitarist Eric Clapton has been busy downsizing his car collection of late, with two of his cars recently showing up on a leading British digital marketplace for cars.
Image Credit: Supplied/GN archives
2 of 5
Auto Trader says Clapton’s Lamborghini Superleggera has already been snapped up for a rumoured £125,000, whilst his Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 is still up for grabs on the site for £89,900 (Dh432,000) from car dealer, GVE London.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 5
Eric Clapton, also known by his stage name ‘Slowhand”, has ironically shown a love for fast supercars, with a particular taste for Ferraris. The musician is known to have amassed an impressive collection, which is rumoured to have had more than ten Ferraris over the years. Some of these are said to have been gifted to him by friend and fellow musician, The Beatles’ George Harrison.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 5
The Ferrari 599 F1 is one of Clapton’s most desirable cars and has a contrasting Nero Daytona Black exterior on Castoror Light Brown interior with a Bose HiFi System installed. Powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine, it can go from 0-100kph in just over 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 205mph.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 5
“This particular Ferrari 599 is stunning and so well-maintained. The fact it received Eric Clapton’s seal of approval before being sold on makes it that much more special. For a blues lover, who also has the money for it, this is a perfect buy on Auto Trader,” says Auto Trader’s YouTube Director, Rory Reid
Image Credit: Supplied