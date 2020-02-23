More fuel in the tank: Actor and producer Vin Diesel has revealed his script for an all-female Fast and Furious spin-off is almost complete. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

If you thought the Fast and Furious franchise was running out of fuel think again because actor and producer Vin Diesel has revealed that his script for an all-female Fast and Furious spin-off is nearly complete.

Over its two-decade run, the movies storylines have ranged from boosting DVD players on the streets of Los Angeles to taking on a nuclear submarine in Russia – clearly there is nothing the producers of the franchise won’t contemplate and so an all-female cast shouldn’t come as a surprise.

There have been seven sequels since 2001’s The Fast And The Furious, the eighth in on the way this coming May which will host all sorts of cool cars including two classics (a 1970 Dodge Charger and a 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS) along with lots of shiny new metal such as a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT, 2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon a Noble M600 and many more. Part 10 is also in the works (and that could be the last one…) while there has already been one spin-off, last year’s Hobbs And Shaw.

Charlize Theron could be among the many high profile stars in the upcoming all-female Fast and Furious spin-off. Image Credit: AFP

The upcoming female-led spin-off will likely star Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez while Charlize Theron is also rumoured to be involved. The movies have always done a good job in featuring strong female characters in prominent roles and this one could be yet another mega hit; Universal has made $1billion with each entry.