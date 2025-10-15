Canadian Jeep plant at risk in Stellantis’ $13 billion US plan

Decision comes as a part of a broader revamp at the automaker
The decision comes as a part of a broader revamp at the automaker, which has unveiled a $13 billion investment plan to bolster its US business and dodge tariffs.
Stellantis will produce the Compass in Belvidere, Illinois.
The company announced in late 2023 that it would retool the plant for Jeep production.
But in February, shortly after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against foreign autos, Stellantis paused that work, while providing assurances that it still planned to bring the factory online.
The plant in Brampton, Ontario, employed about 3,000 unionised workers when it was producing vehicles.
“Canada is very important to us. We have plans for Brampton and will share them upon further discussions with the Canadian government,” a Stellantis spokesperson said.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said the government had “made clear that we expect Stellantis to fulfill the undertakings they have made to the workers of Brampton.”
“Together with the Government of Ontario and Unifor, we are working with the company to develop the right measures to protect Stellantis employees and to create new opportunities for them in and around Brampton,” Carney said in a statement Tuesday.
His comments came after Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, which represents workers at the plant, said the carmaker could not be allowed to renege on commitments to Canadian workers.
“Governments cannot stand by while our jobs are shifted to the United States,” Payne said in a statement.
“Saving Brampton Assembly must now be this country’s top priority, sending a strong message to any corporation thinking they can take the same egregious actions.”
