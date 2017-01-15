What are the odds? Mum, dad, son all share a birthday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

What are the odds? Mum, dad, son all share a birthday

The odds of that happening are about one in 133,000

Image Credit: AP
Luke and Hillary Gardner pose with their son Cade Lee in Baldwyn.
Gulf News
 

New Orleans: Luke and Hillary Gardner never have a problem remembering each other’s birthday. After all, the husband and wife were born the same day. And so was their son, 27 years later this past December.

The odds of that happening are about one in 133,000, statisticians say. And that’s a lot less likely than getting hit by lightning sometime in your lifetime, which some put at roughly one in 12,000.

They weren’t aiming at a joint birthday when their son Cade Lee Gardner was conceived, said Luke Gardner, an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in northeast Mississippi and a student at a nearby campus of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

“I really didn’t even put it together until we got pregnant,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “Then we realised, ‘Oh, wow!’”

Using a smartphone app, he said, his wife calculated a due date of December 15, three days before their joint birthday. Her obstetrician called it for December 19.

So the couple from Baldwyn, Mississippi, got in some exercise to try to hurry the baby up a bit. The night of December 17, Gardner said, “we went walking” around the parking lot at First Baptist Church of Baldwyn, where Gardner is outreach pastor.

Whether or not the exercise sped things up, Cade was born at 10:01am on December 18 — exactly 27 years after his parents’ birthdate.

“Hillary is exactly six hours older than me,” Luke Gardner said. She was born at 8:10am and her husband at 2:10pm on December 18, 1989.

They learnt about their shared birthday before they started dating, while just part of a group of friends who hung out together.

“I saw it on a Facebook page first and asked about it,” Gardner said. “I couldn’t really believe it when I saw it. I had to confirm it with her.”

The chance of meeting someone born the same day as you is one in 365, explained Tumulesh Solanky, chair of the math department at the University of New Orleans. He said the chance of two people being born on the same day and having a baby on their birthday is about 1/365 times 1/365.

“That comes out to .0000000751 — seven zeros and then 751,” or about 7.5 in a million, he said, which comes to about one in 133,000. Statisticians note that this ignores such factors as leap years and the fact that births are not evenly spaced throughout the year.

Gardner joked that if he and Hillary Gardner have more children, they may have to try for December.

“If we have any more kids, if we don’t get pregnant in March, we’ll have to wait till the next year,” he said.

More from Offbeat

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsOffbeat

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Offbeat

Frozen fox extracted from Danube

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon