Watch: Truck takes off after high-speed chase

Dramatic footage has emerged of a truck flying through the air after the driver lost control during a police chase.
The 18-year-old driver was attempting to avoid a road block and veered off the road when he hit spike strips deployed by police.
The incident happened at 1.30pm on Tuesday in Webster Parish, Louisiana, KLSA News reported.
Kevente Dekorey Austin drove the stolen Toyota Tacoma truck at speeds as high as 185kph. The flying truck came to rest on a parked Toyota Corolla car.
Austin was an escaped work-release prisoner. He is now back in custody.
Watch the video here: