Look: Wedding on a plane at 35,000 feet

Couple ties the knot aboard a plane adorned with floral decorations and in presence of more than 100 guests

  • The couple is greeted by guests after exchanging vows.Image Credit: Supplied
  • The couple is photographed standing on the "aisle" after the ceremony.Image Credit: Supplied
  • After the ceremony on the plane, the newlyweds proceed to the Business Class lounge of Cathay Pacific in Hong Image Credit: Supplied
  • The couple after the ceremony.Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Every couple goes the extra mile to make their wedding day stand out.  Many would hire the most expensive planner to throw the most lavish party, or even dive underwater for that memorable ceremony. For two travel junkies Ha Xian Sheng and Zhen Mei Qu from China, it means tying the knot above 35,000 feet - and not having to spend out of their pockets.

The couple exchanged “I dos” on Monday aboard a Cathay Dragon flight from Shanghai to Hong Kong after winning an online travel competition called “Marriage in the Air,” which was organised by the carrier, together with three online travel platforms Ctrip, Mafengwo and Qyer.

The duo were joined on flight KA 877 by more than 160 passengers, including relatives, friends, media and fans. Although the venue of the ceremony was unconventional, the airline ensured that every wedding detail was taken care of.

Cathay weddingWedding-themed decorations were arranged at the check-in counters, boarding gate and inside the aircraft cabin. The aisle inside the plane was adorned with flowers, as well, and guests were given souvenir bags.

Once the Cathay Dragon flight reached cruise altitude, the master of ceremonies conducted the traditional wedding ritual: the couple exchanged vows and rings, and guests popped champagne bottles.

To further mark the occasion,  the airline served its signature afternoon tea and warm claypot rice dish – a long-time favourite amongst its regular flyers – to all the guests and passengers onboard.

Wedding in the sky

When they arrived in Hong Kong, the happy pair  proceeded to Cathay Pacific's Business Class lounge to continue the celebration with a cake-cutting ceremony and private party. The newlyweds are scheduled to spend the weekend enjoying the sights in Hong Kong and have been over the moon by the experience.

"We met each other through our love for travel - and travel will continue to be an important part of our lives together. To have an inflight wedding especially tailored to our needs - to have our families on board for this occasion - is not only meaningful; it is something we will never forget," the couple said. "It really is a dream come true."

Wedding in the skyLaunched on 21 November 2016, the “Marriage in the Air” competition featured three couples who have established themselves as China’s most popular online travel influencers.

Over a period of one month, the couples attempted to outdo each other by creating a series of imaginative and creative travel-related social media posts in order to win the unique top prize they were all aiming for – an inflight wedding onboard Cathay Dragon.

The winning couple’s travel blogs have a combined network of nearly 1 million followers. They were voted through a public online ballot.

Cathay Dragon is a subsidiary of Cathay Pacific and serves Middle East travelers for onward journeys from Cathay Pacific's hub in Hong Kong to 52 destinations. Cathay Pacific has two flights daily between Dubai and Hong Kong.

