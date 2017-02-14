Look: Skydivers 'fire' Cupid's arrow over heart-shaped island
Dubai: Three skydivers, Amy Chmelecki, Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel, have teamed up to pull off a heartwarming stunt to help celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The trio travelled to Croatia so they could take to the skies above a heart-shaped island and “draw” a Cupid’s arrow across it.
The island of Galešnjak in the Pasman channel of the Adriatic Sea has been popular among couples looking for unique destinations for their wedding. It is known as the place of love because of its heart shape.
The plan was to make it appear like a Cupid’s arrow is shot across the island. The team had a very challenging time creating the scene since the weather was fast changing, giving them only a small window of time to pull off the stunt.
“It was cold, and the wind was strong, but it was an awesome day without a cloud in the sky,” said Red Bull Skydive Team member Waltenspiel.
“What an incredible flight over this beautiful scenery, with so many small islands circling the heart-shaped beauty.”
Photos courtesy of Wolfgang Lienbacher / Red Bull Content Pool