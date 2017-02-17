Mobile
Taapsee Pannu is excited about ‘Running Shaadi’

The ‘Pink’ actress says good films are difficult to come by and hopes her new release, out now in UAE, will bring a smile to everyone’s face

Image Credit: IANS
New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu during her visit to IANS Office in New Delhi on Feb 13, 2017. (Photo: AMlan Paliwal/IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is on a roll with four films lined up for 2017 — Running Shaadi (currently showing in the UAE. Read our review here), Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack and Judwaa 2 — and she is loving her busy phase.

“It’s very difficult to get good films for us, so I am very much excited about all my films,” said Pannu during a special screening of Running Shaadi (ahead of its India release on Friday) on Thursday in Mumbai.

The movie directed by debutant Amit Roy also features Amit Sadh.

“I am little nervous and excited as well,” the Pink actress said about the film. “Running Shaadi is very special to me and because of this film, I got to work in Pink. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction. Until now you have seen me doing rough and tough roles, so now I want to see if I can also make the audience laugh. I am pretty sure this film will be able to bring a smile on everyone’s face.”

Running Shaadi revolves around a unique concept of helping people to elope.

In The Ghazi Attack, based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during India Pakistan war of 1971, Pannu says she plays a prominent role. Her Naam Shabana is an action spy thriller and a spin-off of the 2015 film Baby. She is reprising her role as Shabana along with the previous star cast Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher.

Besides this, she has started shooting for Judwaa 2, in which she will be seen playing Varun Dhawan’s love interest.

