Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Running Shaadi’ film review

Running Shaadi

Comedy
GN Rating

  • Language:  

    Hindi

  • Run Time:  

    114 mins

  • Director:  

    Amit Roy

  • Rating:  

    PG 15

  • Cast:  

    Taapsee Pannu
    Amit Sadh
    Arsh Bajwa
+ Add to My Gulf News

Rate this Movie

Just like a marriage that sees good and bad days, Running Shaadi, a romantic comedy about a couple of young upstarts who launch a company to help lovers elope, goes through a good phase and a rocky one.

The first half is like the honeymoon stage; all that’s good comes knocking at our door.

We are introduced to the lead players, Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, and their relationship in a concise, novel way. It’s an unconventional start to introducing two lead players, but does a good job of underlining their dynamic so subtly.

Pannu, who plays the entitled Punjabi girl Nimmi, and Shah, who plays the man she looks to for help, her father’s Bihari employee Ram Bharose, are in top form. They are both understated in their performances and never stoop to caricaturing their Punjabi and Bihari roots.

It’s delightful to see these young actors set the tone of this romance.

The story goes that Ram and his Punjabi friend, Cyberjeet (Arsh Bajwa), come up with a business idea to help couples in love who face opposition from their families and society get hitched.

Their business idea finds many hapless takers and they get off to a roaring start.

But things get messy in the second half and the film starts to show wear and tear. The parts in which Nimmi yanks an unsuspecting Ram around and they cart themselves to Dalhousie seems a tad contrived.

But what keeps you invested in the film are the principal players. Their chemistry and camaraderie is worth soaking in. Director Amit Roy has also done a standout job for showcasing the middle-class milieu of Punjab and Bihar. The narrow lanes that dot the small towns are shown with warts and all.

But it’s disappointing that the story couldn’t sustain the momentum and the promise that it showed initially. It’s also annoying to see characters bleep out the word ‘.com’ in their dialogues due to a lawsuit against the title, which was RunningShaadi.com at first.

But take the plunge for Pannu and Sadh.

+ Add to My Gulf News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

Also In Reviews

‘Running Shaadi’ film review

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa