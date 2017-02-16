‘Running Shaadi’ film review

Running Shaadi

Just like a marriage that sees good and bad days, Running Shaadi, a romantic comedy about a couple of young upstarts who launch a company to help lovers elope, goes through a good phase and a rocky one.

The first half is like the honeymoon stage; all that’s good comes knocking at our door.

We are introduced to the lead players, Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, and their relationship in a concise, novel way. It’s an unconventional start to introducing two lead players, but does a good job of underlining their dynamic so subtly.

Pannu, who plays the entitled Punjabi girl Nimmi, and Shah, who plays the man she looks to for help, her father’s Bihari employee Ram Bharose, are in top form. They are both understated in their performances and never stoop to caricaturing their Punjabi and Bihari roots.

It’s delightful to see these young actors set the tone of this romance.

The story goes that Ram and his Punjabi friend, Cyberjeet (Arsh Bajwa), come up with a business idea to help couples in love who face opposition from their families and society get hitched.

Their business idea finds many hapless takers and they get off to a roaring start.

But things get messy in the second half and the film starts to show wear and tear. The parts in which Nimmi yanks an unsuspecting Ram around and they cart themselves to Dalhousie seems a tad contrived.

But what keeps you invested in the film are the principal players. Their chemistry and camaraderie is worth soaking in. Director Amit Roy has also done a standout job for showcasing the middle-class milieu of Punjab and Bihar. The narrow lanes that dot the small towns are shown with warts and all.

But it’s disappointing that the story couldn’t sustain the momentum and the promise that it showed initially. It’s also annoying to see characters bleep out the word ‘.com’ in their dialogues due to a lawsuit against the title, which was RunningShaadi.com at first.

But take the plunge for Pannu and Sadh.