Dubai: UAE expats looking to send money back home will be further pleased as exchange rates against the dirham continued to stay favourable for a second day, dropping below Rs21 for a second time, versus Dh1.

The value of the Indian rupee stayed weak on Tuesday at Rs21.07, depreciating in value by about 10 paise from yesterday's closing. Check the latest forex rates here .

The Indian currency has been under-pressure after global central banks started normalising policy and last week RBI too raised key interest rates.

Weakness against US dollar

The Indian currency for a brief while took a breather in the morning as it has appreciated from its all-time low of 77.42 the previous day to 77.25 this morning. The Indian rupee hit a record low of 77.58 against the US dollar on Monday after the US hiked policy interest rates last week.

Weakness in the rupee's value against the US dollar will be automatically reflected in its exchange rate with the UAE dirham as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee settled at 77.50 against the US dollar, down 60 paise from its previous close of 76.90 hit on Friday. Earlier, the rupee opened sharply lower at 77.17 against the dollar and hit a record low of 77.58 in the intra-day.

Reeling from Monday's lows

On Monday, the Indian currency hit a new intra-day as well as the closing low. The previous record closing low of the Indian currency was 76.98 against a dollar hit on March 7. On Monday a new record of 77.50 against a dollar was hit.

The American currency has strengthened against major global currencies after the Federal Reserve last week hiked the policy interest rate by 0.50 per cent. This has led to rise in US Treasury yields contributing to the strength to the dollar.

In the last two trading sessions, the Indian rupee has weakened by 115 paise against the US dollar. The rupee had lost 55 paise against a dollar on Friday.

Will the currency weaken further?

India-based investment service provider Geojit evaluated how the rupee depreciation may continue. Indian equity benchmarks traded steady in early deals on Tuesday after a sharp slump the previous day.

"Indian stock markets are doing better thanks to the consistent buying by investors. Rupee depreciation, which may continue, will impart resilience to some big Indian stocks," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

India's central bank is intervening in all foreign-exchange markets and will continue to do so to protect the rupee that slid to a record low Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified as the deliberations aren't public. The RBI is seeking an orderly depreciation, the person further added.