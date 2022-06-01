UAE announced fuel prices for the month of June on Tuesday, and the prices have gone up. While UAE residents enjoy some of the most affordable fuel prices even with the recent increase, here are ways to save some money by cutting down on your fuel consumption.

1. Don’t warm up your car for too long.

Because we live in the UAE, we really don’t need to warm up our cars for longer than 30 seconds. Any more time, then you are wasting fuel.

2. Don’t always have your AC on

When the weather is on the cooler side, consider switching your AC off and enjoying the fresh air - when you aren’t driving on a highway.

3. But close your windows when you are on the highway

You may think that switching off your AC and driving with the windows open will save gas, but an open window, on the highway specifically, increases resistance and costs you fuel in the long run, so keep your windows closed whenever possible. You want to make your vehicle as aerodynamic as possible.

4. Buy petrol early in the morning or later in the day.

Usually, the weather is cooler earlier in the day, the petrol is therefore denser. As temperatures rise, the density of the petrol is lower and you get less of it when you pump. So pump it early on, and it slightly expands in your tank as the day gets warmer.

5. Don’t brake too hard

Braking too much wastes petrol and wears your brake pads out faster. The best way to reduce the firmness of your breaking is to maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you, so that you don’t have to hit the brakes.

6. Empty your trunk

Try to have as little added weight as possible to your trunk of your car. The lighter your car is, the less stress it puts on the engine to work harder. As a result you use less fuel.

7. Drive steady

As much as most people here love to speed in and out of lanes, it is best to drive steady. Don’t accelerate too quickly, because that wastes petrol.

8. Turn off the engine when you can

If you have the chance to switch your engine off, do it. Whether waiting for someone outside, or if you just need to pull over somewhere. Keeping your engine on will majorly waste petrol.

9. Make sure your tires are inflated properly

Under-inflated tires can actually cause fuel consumption to increase. So make sure that you check the tire pressure at least once a month.

10. Service your car regularly

An engine that is tuned poorly can use a lot more fuel than an engine that is running properly.

11. Don’t speed

Try to always give yourself enough time before you have to be somewhere. Not only does speed kill, it uses a lot more gas than driving at a slow and steady pace.

Key takeaways

- Make sure you plan ahead, give yourself enough time and drive steady. Unnecessary accelerating and braking increase the fuel consumption of your car.

- Be reasonable with the AC. It's tempting in the summer to crank your AC up. It is not ideal to open your windows when it's over 35 degrees. But in winter, if you’re driving slow, open the windows. When you’re going faster, use the AC. Being economical means having a balance between those two options.

- Don’t idle with the engine on. If you know that you are going to stay in your car for longer than one minute, it is better to switch your engine off. Restarting the car will burn less engine than keeping it running while parking.

- Keep up your maintanence. Engine health, air filter cleanliness, motor oil, tyre pressure – all of these have an effect on your car’s fuel consumption.