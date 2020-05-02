File photo: Filipinos at a remittance centre in Satwa district of Dubai. Image Credit: Courtesy: Julian de Jesus

Dubai: Under Philippine law, every Filipino expatriate worker must pay a 3% monthly premium to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) this 2020.

The increase in PhilHealth premiums covers all overseas Filipinos, including their dependents. It was rolled out late last year.

On April 22, the state-owned health insurer published a circular explaining the tiered contributions and collection of payment from overseas Filipino members.

Who is covered by the recent PhilHealth circular?

All overseas Filipinos working or residing overseas, including those who are on holiday or waiting for their overseas work documents, whether they are unregistered or registered with the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP).

Why was the circular issued?

PhilHealth stated that circular clarifies details of the law that provides for the collection of PhilHlealth premiums from Overseas Filipinos.

Who are the Overseas Filipinos (OFs)?

By law, it means Overseas Filipinos (OFs) and their dependents:

Land-based OFWs

Seafarers and other sea-based workers

Filipinos with dual citizenship (RA 9225)

Filipinos living abroad

Overseas Filipinos in distress

Other overseas Filipinos not previously classified elsewhere

What is the basis of computation of the 3% PhilHealth premium rate to be paid this year by OFWs?

It's a tiered payment computation, which gradually increases each year from 2019 to 2025 — 2.5% in 2019, 3% in 2020, 3.5% in 20201, 4% in 2022, 4.5% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 2025.

Universal Health Care (UHC) Law (RA 11223) On February 20, 2019, the Universal Health Care (UHC) Bill was signed into law (Republic Act No. 11223) by President Rodrigo Duterte. It automatically lists all Filipino citizens in the National Health Insurance Programme (NHIP).

The law provides a minimum (floor) income of Php10,000 and a maximum income of Php60,000 this 2020. If your salary is Php60,000 or above, you are mandated by law to pay Php1,800 ($36) per month or Php21,600 this year ($434.23).

$ 424 (Php21,600) annual insurance premium to be paid by each overseas Filipino who earns Php60,000 or above this 2020 under Universal Health Care, R.A. 11223

By 2021, the minimum stays the same, but the ceiling increases to Php70,000. It gradually increases by P10,000 each per year till the maximum of Php100,000 is reached by 2024/25.

What does this mean?

This means that if your monthly salary is >Php60,000 (Dh4,430) per month, your monthly premium will be computed only against the Php60,000 ceiling — Php1,800 per month, or Php21,600 per year.

What if my monthly income is Php100,000 or above? By 2021, the maximum amount against which the premium is computed will be Php70,000. Then it goes up Php80,000 in 2022, Php90,000 in 2023 and Ph100,000 in 2024/25/ That means by 2024, and you still have a Php1000,000-month-job, your monthly premium will be Php3,000, or Php36,000 annually. By 2024, an OFW who earns Php100,000 (about $2,000) must pay a monthly PhilHealth premium of Php5,000 ($100) per month or Php60,000 ($1,200) per year.

Q: I am a domestic helper earning $400. How much is my monthly PhilHealth premium this 2020?

Php600 ($12, or Dh44.30) per month x 12 = Php7,200 per year ($145/Dh531.65).

$ 12 monthly PhilHealth premium for domestic workers earning $400 under new Philippine law

Q: What if my monthly income is Php100,000 or above?

By 2021, the maximum amount against which the premium is computed will be Php70,000. Then it goes up Php80,000 in 2022, Php90,000 in 2023 and Ph100,000 in 2024/25.

That means by 2024, an OFW who earns Php100,000 (about $2,000) must pay a monthly PhilHealth premium of Php5,000 ($100) or Php60,000 ($1,200) per year.

Q: What is a PhilHealth "case rate package" for COVID-19?

It's a rule that sets the maximum amount that the state insurer will pay for the treatment of a patient for a certain ailment.

In case a patient falls ill, hospital charges over and above that amount stipulated in the case rate package must be borned by the patient out of pocket — or through a personal health insurance.

Q: Does PhilHealth pay for treatment of COVID-19 patients?

Yes. PhilHealth currently pays all the hospitalization and treatment costs incurred by patients who contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the acute respiratory disease.

Q: How much is covered for COVID-19 treatment?

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared PhilHealth benefits for COVID-19 cases would cover medical expenses ranging from P8,150 for testing to P786,834 for critical cases of pneumonia.

Duterte also stated that the coverage of the benefit packages both for COVID-19-related pneumonia and community isolation will undergo a 30-day review to adjust the rates.

Q: How much is the cover for different categories under the new package for COVID-19 patients?

PhilHealth coverage for COVID-19 patients is arranged into four categories, depending on the severity of condition.

Coverage will be based on the following:

mild pneumonia - P43,997 (Dh3,248)

moderate pneumonia - P143,267 (Dh10,578)

severe pneumonia - P333,519 (24,626)

critical pneumonia - P786,384 (Dh58,066)

PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales Morales explained that the package was so designed since pneumonia was a serious complication brought about by COVID-19.

It was enforced on April 15. It also means that PhilHealth will still cover all costs incurred by patients hospitalised prior to that date.

Q: How much did PhilHealth allocate for COVID-19 coverage?

In April, PhilHealth has announce a P30 billion allocation for hospital reimbursements covering COVID-19 patients, for which P6 billion had already been disbursed, Morales said.

Php 30 b amount allocated by PhilHealth for COVID-19 related health insurance expenses.