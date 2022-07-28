Watch: Unboxing and review of the Huawei Watch Fit 2

Are you looking for a reasonably-priced smartwatch focusing on design, function, and fitness features? The Huawei Watch Fit 2 might be the smart wearable you were looking for.

The watch comes with a 1.74 inches AMOLED display boasting a pixel density of 336 pixels per inch. With narrower bezels and a clean FullView display, the watch offers some interesting features at a reasonable price point.

The watch allows for Bluetooth calling and comes with a whole set of Healthy Living Management features.



Design

Essentially a refresh of the first Watch Fit’s design, it offers a great battery life and is competitively priced among fitness watches that offer similar features.

When it comes to design, Huawei hasn't deviated much from the Watch Fit.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 has three editions - Active, Classic, and Elegant. Active and Classic styles are available in the UAE, on the Huawei website.

The Active models feature silicone straps that make them better for daily wear. The polymer material frame gives the body a seemingly metallic finish. The bottom of the watch is also polymer material with a matte finish, which makes it easy to maintain and clean.

The Classic version features a leather strap.

You can get the Fit 2 at Dh599 for the regular silicone straps and Dh699 for classic leather straps.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 runs on HarmonyOS 2.1, and borrows features from the more advanced Watch 3 and Watch GT 3 series.

Display and function

It has a bright, detailed, and responsive display with a logical layout, which you can customise to a certain extent.

Swipe right from the home screen to move through a series of panels or screens. The watch has an automatic SpO2 (Pulse Oximetry) reader tool, heart rate monitor, and a stress monitor.

It comes with inbuilt speakers and an internal mic, allowing you to answer calls on Bluetooth. The watch also features a virtual coach using speakers to guide you through your workout.

Huawei has added a wide range of workout guides to the Watch Fit 2. Mostly centered around running, walking, cycling, and swimming, there are 97 workout programs to choose from. You can plan and manage your fitness routines with the Huawei Health mobile app.

The 9-axis IMU sensor, comprising an accelerometer, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor detects when you’re moving your arm to look at the screen, switching the display on.

The Watch Fit 2 doesn’t feature an NFC sensor – and therefore doesn’t support NFC payments.



Battery

Huawei boasts that a single charge gives you between seven to ten days’ worth of power off. But this entirely depends on your usage. Even with heavy use, the watch will definitely give you more than five days of charge.

A supplied USB-A charging cable connects to the bottom part of the body but is slightly hard to keep in place.

Overall, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is a great choice if you are looking for a smartwatch with advanced fitness features at a reasonable price point, especially if you are just beginning your fitness journey.