Sharjah’s House of Wisdom: A Look Inside

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Sharjah’s House of Wisdom: A Look Inside

The House of Wisdom (HoW) is Sharjah’s new cultural destination and iconic architectural marvel. It was commissioned in honor of the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 title by UNESCO and is the living legacy of the promises made then, to continue to promote reading and ease access to knowledge to all members of society and in doing so, become a progressive society. But, it is more than just a home for books. There’s cafes, working spaces, meetup hubs and even a children’s area. Watch our video to know more.

Next Up

Emirates' special flight EK 2021 marked milestone journey in UAE

Dubai launches Middle East's first electric fire engine

World’s largest date factory in Dubai Industrial City

Israeli media boss visiting Dubai urges press to ‘kill the prejudices’ for peace in Middle East

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.