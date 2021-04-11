Sharjah’s House of Wisdom: A Look Inside
The House of Wisdom (HoW) is Sharjah’s new cultural destination and iconic architectural marvel. It was commissioned in honor of the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 title by UNESCO and is the living legacy of the promises made then, to continue to promote reading and ease access to knowledge to all members of society and in doing so, become a progressive society. But, it is more than just a home for books. There’s cafes, working spaces, meetup hubs and even a children’s area. Watch our video to know more.