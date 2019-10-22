How Dubai Media City stays ahead of a changing media landscape

Having spearheaded Dubai’s growth as a regional leader in the media sector, Dubai Media City is set to further boost the emirate’s ambitious strategy for the media and content industry, the chief of the media business district has said.

Dubai’s efforts in the media landscape, both locally and regionally, have resulted in the emirate being selected as the Arab Media Capital 2020. Media outlets and professionals here only need to adapt themselves to the transformations in the media landscape and grab the new opportunities to overcome the challenges, said Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Production City – members of TECOM Group.