Coronavirus prevention: Cooperate with the government’s Disinfection Programme

Help keep the UAE safe for all. Cooperate with the government’s ‘Disinfection Programme. They will sterilise all streets, public and private utilities. This will be from 8pm to 6am, every day, till April 5. Help the nation by staying home, staying indoors, during these hours. Do not go out, unless it's absolutely necessary to buy basic essentials and medicines. This is for your safety. This is for the safety of your loved ones. This is for the safety of the community. We’re in this fight together. Follow the instructions by the authorities. #stayhome #staysafe