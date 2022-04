Pakistani Association Dubai distributes Eid gifts to over 600 kids

Eid came early to over 600 Pakistani kids who received various gifts in advance from the Pakistani Association Dubai (PAD) on Saturday.

Pakistani families trooped to PAD centre in Oud Metha, where gift distribution took place, as kids chose for themselves what they wanted. On hand were new dresses, kid’s wristwatches, educational materials and various types of toys.