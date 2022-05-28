Mona Tajarbi: Ras Al Khaimah’s first Emirati woman vlogger and influencer in UAE
Six years ago, Mona Sulaiman was busy inspecting warehouses in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) for health and safety violations. Her life changed when she started her vlog Tajarbi (Experiments) and became Ras Al Khaimah’s first Emirati woman vlogger in 2016. Fast forward to 2022. Mona Sulaiman is now known as Mona Tajarbi — a social media influencer and entrepreneur, apart from being a mother of two who still continues to work at the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Department of a government entity.