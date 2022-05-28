Mona Tajarbi: Ras Al Khaimah’s first Emirati woman vlogger and influencer in UAE

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos Community

Mona Tajarbi: Ras Al Khaimah’s first Emirati woman vlogger and influencer in UAE

Six years ago, Mona Sulaiman was busy inspecting warehouses in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) for health and safety violations. Her life changed when she started her vlog Tajarbi (Experiments) and became Ras Al Khaimah’s first Emirati woman vlogger in 2016. Fast forward to 2022. Mona Sulaiman is now known as Mona Tajarbi — a social media influencer and entrepreneur, apart from being a mother of two who still continues to work at the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Department of a government entity. 

Next Up

Egyptian artist in Dubai highlights women’s issues in her works

Ramadan in UAE: How the Emaras create special memories at iftar in Dubai

Pakistani Association Dubai distributes Eid gifts to over 600 kids

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Filipino family's iftar tradition

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.