Indian expat replicates Kerala village in Sharjah with rice field, thatched hut, well and waterfall
A thatched hut in the middle of a rice paddy field. A wooden, thatched gazebo tent on a mound with rock waterfall flowing from its top. A large pond with a traditional wooden boat, fish and water lilies. The whole plot filled with varieties of vegetables and a well, with water, in the centre. Welcome to ‘Green Heaven’—Indian expat Sudheesh Guruvayoor’s dream project. When you soak in nature amidst the tweets and chirps of birds at this 3.5-acre smallholding, it is hard to believe that you are in the UAE, 80 per cent of the land area of which is desert.