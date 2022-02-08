Indian expat replicates Kerala village in Sharjah with rice field, thatched hut, well and waterfall

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos Community

Indian expat replicates Kerala village in Sharjah with rice field, thatched hut, well and waterfall

 

A thatched hut in the middle of a rice paddy field. A wooden, thatched gazebo tent on a mound with rock waterfall flowing from its top. A large pond with a traditional wooden boat, fish and water lilies. The whole plot filled with varieties of vegetables and a well, with water, in the centre. Welcome to ‘Green Heaven’—Indian expat Sudheesh Guruvayoor’s dream project. When you soak in nature amidst the tweets and chirps of birds at this 3.5-acre smallholding, it is hard to believe that you are in the UAE, 80 per cent of the land area of which is desert.

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.