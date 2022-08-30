It was the weekend and a group of teens livened up a pop-up market at a relatively new mall in Dubai with catchy tunes, slick choreography and spirited performances. Wearing preppy shirts, skirts and jeans — and sporting colourful hair — they did dance covers of K-Pop hits, including Cheers by SVT, Black Mamba by Aespa, Love Dive by Ive and My Treasure by Treasure.
Dubai-based K-Pop dance cover group share how Korean pop culture has influenced their lives
Members of Zen1th want to achieve perfection like their Korean pop idols