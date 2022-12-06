President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the King of Malaysia His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah have witnessed the signing of a historic concession agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and PETRONAS for Abu Dhabi's Unconventional Onshore Block 1. The pioneering award to Malaysia's national oil and gas company launches the Middle East's first unconventional oil concession.
UAE President, Malaysia's King witness signing of deal between ADNOC and PETRONAS
The agreement builds on the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Malaysia