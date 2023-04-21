During a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate Change, hosted by US President Joe Biden, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of sustainable economic development and its connection to climate action. “Sustainable economic development and climate action are closely linked and essential to ensuring a better quality of life for all,” he said.
UAE President highlights the connection between sustainable development and climate action
UAE has a proven track record of proactive climate action and multilateral cooperation