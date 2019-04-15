Daily Business Wrap - Expo 2020 to create Dh122 billion in economic impact

Dubai Expo 2020 will have contributed Dh122.6 billion in value to the UAE’s economy by 2031, according to consultancy EY. The firm said that at its peak, the impact of Expo 2020 would be equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the UAE’s GDP. In an independent report released on Monday morning, EY projected that the gross value added (GVA), a measure of the value of goods and services produced in a sector of an economy, would be be over Dh100 billion, creating thousands of jobs and stimulating investment.

