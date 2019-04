Daily Business Wrap - Emirates NBD has acquired Turkey's Denizbank for $2.8 billion

Emirates NBD has acquired Turkey's Denizbank for $2.8 billion, revised down from the $3.2 billion it had agreed to earlier. The UAE's second largest bank will take over at the Turkish lender, as it looks to tap in to Turkey's 80 million, largely young and underbanked, population. Elsewhere, a range of cryptocurrencies surged on Wednesday in response to bitcoin's rise the day before.