Daily Business Wrap - Could WhatsApp, FBM, and IG merge?

Facebook is considering merging some of its most popular apps, which is raising some concerns over what it could mean for user’s privacy. GN Business Editor gives you the basics on what could be Facebook’s biggest tech news in years. Also, we have another Oil and Gas deal out of Abu Dhabi that is worth billions, and we look at how global markets might react to the news that the US government’s reopening may only be temporary.