Daily Business Wrap - Brexit drama continues

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Gold / Forex

Videos Business

Daily Business Wrap - Brexit drama continues

As another wild day in Brexit comes to a close, we look ahead at the leadership challenge facing UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
With confidence ebbing from the UK, the country's currency has been hit hard, sliding to 20 month lows on Tuesday night. It regained some ground on Wednesday morning, but was expected to drop again on Thursday.
Lastly, with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on the horizon, we take a look at the five-week sale that will slash prices by up to 90 per cent.
 

Next Up

Daily Business Wrap - DXB welcomes one billionth passenger

Daily Business Wrap - Record Saudi budget 2019 announced

Daily Business Wrap - Another Trump Twitter feud

Daily Business Wrap - $17 trillion wiped off from stock markets

Trending

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.