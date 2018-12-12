Daily Business Wrap - Brexit drama continues

As another wild day in Brexit comes to a close, we look ahead at the leadership challenge facing UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

With confidence ebbing from the UK, the country's currency has been hit hard, sliding to 20 month lows on Tuesday night. It regained some ground on Wednesday morning, but was expected to drop again on Thursday.

Lastly, with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on the horizon, we take a look at the five-week sale that will slash prices by up to 90 per cent.

