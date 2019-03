Daily Business Wrap - Boeing issues software update following crashes

Boeing on Wednesday rolled out an update to its software on the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, following two crashes only a few months apart. The company says that the update is not an admission of guilt, after two of its jets were involved in fatal accidents, which some have blamed on a sensor incorrectly pushing the 737 Max 8's nose downwards to prevent a stall. Elsewhere, the theme parks operator Dubai Parks has trimmed its losses.