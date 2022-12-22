Dubai carrier flydubai has grown 80 per cent bigger than it was prior to the pandemic, said airline CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith. After operating 1,290 flights between Dubai and Doha during the month-long Fifa World Cup and seeing an exceptional performance during Expo 2020, the CEO said he is confident the airline will be able to sustain the same levels of air travel demand in 2023 as well.
1,290 shuttle flights to Qatar: flydubai flies 130,000 fans to Fifa World Cup
The airline increased its workforce by 1,300 new employees since the start of 2022